Just in time for Shrove Tuesday, I am serving up Shields Gazette archive photos from 1980 to 2014.
See if you can spot someone you know in my bitesize round-up.
1. Flipping back to 1980
Practising pancake flips before the annual race organised by Hyde Street Venture Group in 1980. Who do you recognise in this photo? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. Winners in 2004
Who do you recognise in this pancake-themed scene from 20 years ago. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Serving up Laygate memories
Pupils from Laygate School were getting ready for a pancake race 21 years ago. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Hoping to batter the opposition
Were you pictured getting ready for the 2006 pancake race in South Shields? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
