Here's food for thought. Did I get you on camera in a South Shields pancake race

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Feb 2025, 08:54 BST

Tuck in. I’ve got a stack of pancake memories for you from South Tyneside’s past.

Just in time for Shrove Tuesday, I am serving up Shields Gazette archive photos from 1980 to 2014.

On the menu are memories from Laygate Community School, Marine Park School and the annual races in King Street.

See if you can spot someone you know in my bitesize round-up.

Practising pancake flips before the annual race organised by Hyde Street Venture Group in 1980. Who do you recognise in this photo?

1. Flipping back to 1980

Practising pancake flips before the annual race organised by Hyde Street Venture Group in 1980. Who do you recognise in this photo? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Who do you recognise in this pancake-themed scene from 20 years ago.

2. Winners in 2004

Who do you recognise in this pancake-themed scene from 20 years ago. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Pupils from Laygate School were getting ready for a pancake race 21 years ago.

3. Serving up Laygate memories

Pupils from Laygate School were getting ready for a pancake race 21 years ago. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Were you pictured getting ready for the 2006 pancake race in South Shields?

4. Hoping to batter the opposition

Were you pictured getting ready for the 2006 pancake race in South Shields? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

