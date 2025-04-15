My hit line-up of South Tyneside record shops you've known and loved
Record Store Day will be here on Saturday, April 19 and it is a chance to celebrate the joys of vinyl.
Harmers for 78s in Frederick Street
We are marking the big day with a look back at South Tyneside scenes which might just get you singing.
Let’s start all the way back in 1957 when Harmers record store was around in Frederick Street, and helping rock and rollers to enjoy the latest craze.
You could buy the latest 78s from Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis, or a song from crooners such as Nat King Cole and Pat Boone.
Next, we move on to1967 when Saville Brothers was the place to be. It regularly placed adverts in the Shields Gazette to promote the latest chart hits.
Maybe you popped along to the King Street shop to buy Cliff Richard singing Im Looking Out The Window, or Joe Brown with his Picture Of You.
Or how about we head to the 1980s where you would find Discount Records in Jarrow, as pictured in 1988.
Just the Sound - a 2010 hit
Vinyl fans probably remember ‘Just The Sound’ which was a record store in South Shields.
It opened in 2010 but in 2013, it moved to Newbottle Street, Houghton le Spring.
And how about a trip to Goldies which became part of the South Tyneside music scene in 2018.
Golden memories in Charlotte Terrace
Goldie, Jill Palmer and Paul Kidney worked flat out for nine weeks to give the old rent place in Charlotte Terrace a new lease of life.
One half of the building became home to Goldie’s music hub and coffee shop while the other half was turned into The Cask Lounge - a micro bar run by Jill and Paul.
Whatever you plan to do on Record Store Day, make sure you share your memories of South Tyneside’s great vinyl outlets over the years by emailing [email protected]
