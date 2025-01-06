I found these great photos of South Tyneside kids going back to school

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Jan 2025, 13:13 GMT

The decorations are down, the winter weather is here and the kids are back at school.

To mark the occasion, we found these nine Shields Gazette views of children starting a new term in the classroom.

They were pictured having dinner at Chuter Ede, taking a road safety course at Harton Comprehensive and making snowballs at Hadrian Juniors.

Have a look.

Pupils waiting for their first dinner in the dining room at Chuter Ede County Secondary School, which opened January 1968.

1. The first dinner

Pupils waiting for their first dinner in the dining room at Chuter Ede County Secondary School, which opened January 1968. | JPIMedia Resell Photo: Shields Gazette

Lessons at Chuter Ede County Secondary School on the day it opened at Whiteleas.

2. All new in 1968

Lessons at Chuter Ede County Secondary School on the day it opened at Whiteleas. | sg

Getting the year off to a start with a speech day. Mrs R Hunter, presented the head girl of Westoe County Secondary Girls' School, Denise Maughan, with her award at speech day in 1970.

3. A reward for excellent work

Getting the year off to a start with a speech day. Mrs R Hunter, presented the head girl of Westoe County Secondary Girls' School, Denise Maughan, with her award at speech day in 1970. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Cathleen Devlin, centre, helps dish up the day's menu to Grammar-Technical School for Boys, pupils. Headmaster W E Egner joined the queue to sample the meals in 1973.

4. Dinner time in South Shields

Cathleen Devlin, centre, helps dish up the day's menu to Grammar-Technical School for Boys, pupils. Headmaster W E Egner joined the queue to sample the meals in 1973. | sg

