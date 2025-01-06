I found these great photos of South Tyneside kids going back to school

To mark the occasion, we found these nine Shields Gazette views of children starting a new term in the classroom.
1. The first dinner
Pupils waiting for their first dinner in the dining room at Chuter Ede County Secondary School, which opened January 1968. | JPIMedia Resell Photo: Shields Gazette
2. All new in 1968
Lessons at Chuter Ede County Secondary School on the day it opened at Whiteleas. | sg
3. A reward for excellent work
Getting the year off to a start with a speech day.
Mrs R Hunter, presented the head girl of Westoe County Secondary Girls' School, Denise Maughan, with her award at speech day in 1970. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Dinner time in South Shields
Cathleen Devlin, centre, helps dish up the day's menu to Grammar-Technical School for Boys, pupils.
Headmaster W E Egner joined the queue to sample the meals in 1973. | sg
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.