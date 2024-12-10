Cross country running was something we all endured - or enjoyed.
1. Harton's best in 1975
Harton Comprehensive School cross country team posed for this photo 49 years ago.
Pictured are, back row (left to right): Colin Jones, Paul Addison, Ron MacRea and Alan Ritson.
Front row: Colin Henzell, Gary Embleton and Phil Storey. | sg
2. A tough challenge in 1980
Join us as we follow members of 15 teams from Roman Catholic secondary schools in the diocese of Hexham and Newcastle.
They were pictured negotiating a ditch during a two and a half mile cross country run in 1980. | sg
3. Stars from St Wilfrid's
Meet the winning team from St Wilfrids Comprehensive School.
They won the under 17's Northern Cross Country Championship and they were, left to right: Emma Cooke, Helen Nuttal, Joanna Greggs, Gillian Tooley, Elizabeth Montgomery and Catherine Bebbington. | sg
4. Happy times in Hebburn
Youngsters from St James Junior Mixed and Infants School, Hebburn in 1987.
That was the year they were the top team in the South Tyneside Minors' Schools Cross Country Championships. | sg