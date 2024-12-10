Cross country running: The school lesson I loved but what about you?

By Chris Cordner

Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:36 BST

On your marks for memories of a school lesson which really divided opinion.

Cross country running was something we all endured - or enjoyed.

We have memories from Harton Comprehensive School in 1975, St Wilfrid’s, St James in 1987.

There's Mortimer Comprehensive in 1991 and Simonside Primary in 2011.

Share your own school cross country memories by emailing [email protected]

Harton Comprehensive School cross country team posed for this photo 49 years ago. Pictured are, back row (left to right): Colin Jones, Paul Addison, Ron MacRea and Alan Ritson. Front row: Colin Henzell, Gary Embleton and Phil Storey.

1. Harton's best in 1975

Harton Comprehensive School cross country team posed for this photo 49 years ago. Pictured are, back row (left to right): Colin Jones, Paul Addison, Ron MacRea and Alan Ritson. Front row: Colin Henzell, Gary Embleton and Phil Storey. | sg

Join us as we follow members of 15 teams from Roman Catholic secondary schools in the diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. They were pictured negotiating a ditch during a two and a half mile cross country run in 1980.

2. A tough challenge in 1980

Join us as we follow members of 15 teams from Roman Catholic secondary schools in the diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. They were pictured negotiating a ditch during a two and a half mile cross country run in 1980. | sg

Meet the winning team from St Wilfrids Comprehensive School. They won the under 17's Northern Cross Country Championship and they were, left to right: Emma Cooke, Helen Nuttal, Joanna Greggs, Gillian Tooley, Elizabeth Montgomery and Catherine Bebbington.

3. Stars from St Wilfrid's

Meet the winning team from St Wilfrids Comprehensive School. They won the under 17's Northern Cross Country Championship and they were, left to right: Emma Cooke, Helen Nuttal, Joanna Greggs, Gillian Tooley, Elizabeth Montgomery and Catherine Bebbington. | sg

Youngsters from St James Junior Mixed and Infants School, Hebburn in 1987. That was the year they were the top team in the South Tyneside Minors' Schools Cross Country Championships.

4. Happy times in Hebburn

Youngsters from St James Junior Mixed and Infants School, Hebburn in 1987. That was the year they were the top team in the South Tyneside Minors' Schools Cross Country Championships. | sg

