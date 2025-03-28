Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tyne Dock arches and South Shields Old Town Hall were vying for the headlines in 1977.

It was a big year for two of South Tyneside’s most famous structures as one was on the way out and the other was about to get a new look.

Decades of history within the arches

The four Tyne Dock arches had carried the coal trains from the local collieries to Tyne Dock for shipping around the world.

But they were surplus to requirements in 1977 and were set for demolition to make way for a new wider road into the heart of town.

Concern was growing that their imminent demolition would lead to traffic problems.

A roof for the 222-year-old Town Hall

The Shields Road running under them was to be closed for four months while the historic structures were pulled down.

Tyne Dock from the air as it looked in the late 1950s. | SG

A public meeting was held in the Perseverance Club at Tyne Dock.

Cllr Dan Marshall, who was the vice chairman of Tyne and Wear’s planning and transportation committee, denied reports in the Gazette that an alternative route for traffic coming into South Shields from Jarrow Road - with a lengthy diversion along Newcastle Road, John Reid Road and Sunderland Road - had been agreed.

Crowds watched the delicate process

Elsewhere, South Shields Old Town Hall was making its own headlines.

The delicate operation to put the roof on South Shields Town Hall in 1977. | sg

After weeks of confusion, its roof was hoisted back on to the-then 222-year-old building in the town’s Market Place.

The roof, or cupola, had been due to be lifted earlier that month, but a crane drivers’ strike caused a postponement.

Finally a 100-ton telescopic crane, which was brought from Teesside, arrived to carry out the delicate operation.

A recent view of South Shields Town Hall | National World

When driver Kenny Moore finally got the project under way, an eager crowd of passers-by gathered to witness the crane pick up the 20-ton cupola and gently swing it onto the roofless town hall - completing the job in just 15 minutes.

Tell us if you were there when the arches were demolished or when the Town Hall got its roof back.