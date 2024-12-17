Scented and decorative candles are all the rage and the shops of South Tyneside may well sell thousands of them this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three hours in the dark each evening

People got used to three hours in the dark each evening and it happened in the early 1970s when Britain was in crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers do their Christmas shopping in semi-darkness during an electricity strike in December 1973. | P Wade/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The country was struggling with rising inflation triggered by the oil crisis and talk of power cuts to help conserve energy supplies were rife.

Read More Seven retro photos of Christmas nights out in the noughties in South Tyneside

In South Tyneside, sales of candles rocketed as Christmas approached in 1973.

Binns in South Shields was affected by the power cuts.

Tough times at Binns

Binns in South Shields announced it would be closed in the week before Christmas unless alternative lighting could be found, while F W Woolworths, in King Street, said only the second floor would be open for the sale of food.

The Shields Gazette's 1973 report on the planned blackouts in South Tyneside. | sg

Woods in Ocean Road temporarily closed its doors on December 19 because of the power crisis but K.Lee in Fowler Street declared it would be doing its best to stay open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of restrictions on street lighting, most of the lights on the town’s John Reid Road, except at pedestrian crossings, were disconnected.

A great solution at Dry Dock

A three-day working week was introduced to cut electricity consumption as coal stocks at power stations dropped seriously low.

The shops were facing early closing - or not opening at all when the blackouts struck. | sg

And the North-Eastern Electricity Board warned South Tynesiders to expect three-hour-a-day power black-outs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mercantile Dry Dock in Jarrow managed to beat the power black-outs by harnessing the generators of two ships at the yard to provide essential lighting.

Tell us if you remember the power cuts of the 1970s and how you passed the time to get through them.