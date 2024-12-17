Candles for Christmas - because you had no lights in the South Tyneside blackout

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:48 BST

Scented and decorative candles are all the rage and the shops of South Tyneside may well sell thousands of them this Christmas.

It’s just like the borough was 50 years ago, except that people were buying candles because they had no power.

Three hours in the dark each evening

People got used to three hours in the dark each evening and it happened in the early 1970s when Britain was in crisis.

Customers do their Christmas shopping in semi-darkness during an electricity strike in December 1973.Customers do their Christmas shopping in semi-darkness during an electricity strike in December 1973.
Customers do their Christmas shopping in semi-darkness during an electricity strike in December 1973. | P Wade/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The country was struggling with rising inflation triggered by the oil crisis and talk of power cuts to help conserve energy supplies were rife.

In South Tyneside, sales of candles rocketed as Christmas approached in 1973.

Binns in South Shields was affected by the power cuts.Binns in South Shields was affected by the power cuts.
Binns in South Shields was affected by the power cuts.

Tough times at Binns

Binns in South Shields announced it would be closed in the week before Christmas unless alternative lighting could be found, while F W Woolworths, in King Street, said only the second floor would be open for the sale of food.

The Shields Gazette's 1973 report on the planned blackouts in South Tyneside.The Shields Gazette's 1973 report on the planned blackouts in South Tyneside.
The Shields Gazette's 1973 report on the planned blackouts in South Tyneside. | sg

Woods in Ocean Road temporarily closed its doors on December 19 because of the power crisis but K.Lee in Fowler Street declared it would be doing its best to stay open.

As a result of restrictions on street lighting, most of the lights on the town’s John Reid Road, except at pedestrian crossings, were disconnected.

A great solution at Dry Dock

A three-day working week was introduced to cut electricity consumption as coal stocks at power stations dropped seriously low.

The shops were facing early closing - or not opening at all when the blackouts struck.The shops were facing early closing - or not opening at all when the blackouts struck.
The shops were facing early closing - or not opening at all when the blackouts struck. | sg

And the North-Eastern Electricity Board warned South Tynesiders to expect three-hour-a-day power black-outs.

By then, though, the power cuts were almost the norm. They had begun the previous year and people found themselves in darkness for anything from three to six hours. Television programmes ended at 10.30pm.

Mercantile Dry Dock in Jarrow managed to beat the power black-outs by harnessing the generators of two ships at the yard to provide essential lighting.

Tell us if you remember the power cuts of the 1970s and how you passed the time to get through them.

Email [email protected]

