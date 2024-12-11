Muhammad Ali, Winston Churchill, Freddie Mercury and the Roman gladiator Spartacus. They all share a South Shields connection.

And that’s because they were named in 2013 as the people that South Tyneside folk would most like to spend their Christmas with.

And 11 years on, we are asking ‘do you agree or is their another person from history who would make it to your table?

With the big day almost upon us, we are reliving the day in December 2013 when a Gazette team headed out onto the streets of King Street to ask shoppers to draw up a festive wish-list.

Our 2013 Shields Gazette story which had the people of South Tyneside thinking. | sg

For most, it was their families that remained at the heart of the celebrations.

Freddie was ‘such a showman’

But we also got them to share the celebrity who would capture their attention.

Retired power station worker Nick Price, 64, from Stanhope Road wanted a Lottery win and said: "I’d give all the winnings to my family to ensure their lives would be much easier, and they would want for nothing.

Nick Price who shared his Christmas wish list. | sg

"I was just watching the film Spartacus starring Kirk Douglas on TV the other day, and I shed a tear when he was on the cross and he saw his son, when he never thought he would.

"I think Spartacus would be a great person to spend Christmas Day with."

‘The best boxer ever’

Voluntary worker Sue Pullen, 58, of The Lonnen, South Shields, was unequivocal on who she’d love to be sharing her turkey with - the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury.

Freddie Mercury and the band in March 1974. | Getty Images

She said: "He was such a showman and a great singer. He was just too good for this world.

"I’m sure he would be fascinating to spend some time with. As for a Christmas gift, I’d wish for some sunshine."

Sue Pullen would have loved a festive chat with Freddie Mercury. | sg

Perhaps the Bahamas

Sue’s partner, John Jackson, 67, would rather pull a cracker with heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali's visit to South Shields brought out huge crowds in 1977. | se

He said: "In his prime, he had everything. He was the best boxer ever and he was so bright and funny. I’m sure he’d have a lot of interesting stories to tell.

"As for ideal Christmas gifts, I’d go for a ticket to somewhere really warm this winter, maybe the Bahamas."

John Jackson would have loved Muhammad Ali as a Christmas guest. | sg

‘I’d ask him how he won the war’

South Shields shopper David Clarke, 58, shared his personal wishes but also the figure from history he would love to spend time with at Christmas.

"One person I’d want around the table at Christmas is Churchill. I’d ask him how he won the war."

Tell us who would make it to your Christmas table by emailing [email protected]