Iconic Princess Diana relic on sale - 33 years after she wore it in South Shields
A white lab coat worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, is set to go under the hammer at Anderson & Garland’s upcoming Collectors’ Auction on Thursday, July 10.
Worn on her visit to Plessey
The coat was worn by Diana during her visit to the Interconnections Systems (Plessey) factory in South Shields on December 9, 1992.
It was the very day British Prime Minister John Major publicly announced her separation from King Charles III, the then Prince of Wales.
The factory visit, intended as part of the Princess’s official duties, took place against the backdrop of global headlines marking the end of the most-watched royal marriage in modern history.
Left behind on a hanger
The lab coat, manufactured by Scottish firm Alexandra, features the embroidered text ‘H.R.H. The Princess of Wales’ on the pocket and is labelled Euro size 50.
The vendor, who worked as a team leader at the South Shields factory, recalled that the coat was left behind on a hanger following Diana’s visit.
After asking for permission to take it, she was told she could keep it. Remarkably, the coat has never been washed and has been stored in a wardrobe for over three decades.
‘A significant turning point in royal history’
The lab coat carries a pre-sale estimate of £800 - £1,200.
The announcement of Diana’s separation marked a significant turning point in royal history.
Once a fairytale watched by nearly one billion viewers on their wedding day in 1981, the marriage had long been the subject of tabloid speculation.
The couple formally divorced in 1996, and Diana’s tragic death followed just a year later in 1997.
A spokesman for the auctioneers said: “As fascination with Diana’s legacy continues around the globe, this simple lab coat - worn on one of the most pivotal days of her life - offers collectors a poignant and tangible connection to the People’s Princess.
Viewing of all lots will take place at Anderson & Garland’s showroom in Westerhope, Newcastle, on Wednesday, July 9.
For further information or to browse the catalogue, visit: www.andersonandgarland.com
