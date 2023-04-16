Kevin Phillips admitted he has been on a ‘massive learning curve’ after leading South Shields to the Northern Premier League title during his first full season in management.

Just under 12 months have passed since the Mariners suffered play-off heartache against Warrington Town with a defeat that led the Sunderland legend to insist his side would come back stronger once he had been able to put his own print on his squad. A productive summer that saw the likes of Gary Liddle, Mackenzie Heaney and Tom Broadbent move to the 1st Cloud Arena laid the foundations for what has been memorable season as the Mariners secured a place in the National League North at the fourth time of asking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields celebrate their Northern Premier League title win (photo Kevin Wilson)

Reflecting on his comments in the aftermath of the play-off loss against the Yellows, Phillips admitted he always had belief in his own ability and his hopeful he can enjoy further success as his managerial career continues in the years to come.

He told The Gazette: “I am going to really enjoy this one, it’s been a great season full of ups and downs, it’s been a massive learning curve for me and I’ve needed everyone to help me. They’ve done that and it’s just been an incredible season.

“I trust my own ability, I trust the people I am working with, my staff and my squad and no matter what people think, I always said to judge me at the end of the season when I have my own squad. For me personally, it’s a fantastic achievement, my first medal as a manager and hopefully there’s many, many more to come. You look at all of this, it’s the seventh tier of non-league and scenes like this, they don’t get much better. But now it’s about Stafford Rangers next Saturday and then it’s holiday time for me and that’s something I am looking forward to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips paid tribute to the role owner Geoff Thompson has played in the club’s remarkable rise up the non-league pyramid.

Since taking over the then-Northern League Division Two outfit in 2015, Thompson’s ownership has garnered four promotions in eight seasons and produced three other trophy wins, including the historic FA Vase Final triumph against Cleethorpes Town at Wembley in 2017.

Geoff Thompson celebrates South Shields’ Northern Premier League title win (photo Kevin Wilson)

The latest elevation up the non-league pyramid means former Football League clubs such as Kidderminster Harriers, Hereford and Scunthorpe United will visit the 1st Cloud Arena next season. Phillips praised Thompson for giving him ‘the funds and the license’ to build his own squad following last year’s play-off heartache.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I said in my programme notes that all of this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for Geoff. What he has built here is incredible and at the start of the season he gave me the funds and license, the freedom to put together a squad we felt could challenge this year and get promoted.