South Shields celebrate their Northern Premier League title win (photo Kevin Wilson)

South Shields captain Blair Adams insisted his side are ready for the National League North after they celebrated their Northern Premier League title win on Saturday afternoon.

Long-time rivals Warrington Town were the final visitors of a remarkable season at the 1st Cloud Arena and they were blown away by a stunning opening to the game from Kevin Phillips’ side. There were just five minutes on the clock when Tom Broadbent - match-winner in Monday’s title-clinching win at Whitby Town - headed the Mariners in front after getting on the end of a pinpoint cross from Conor Newton.

The lead had been doubled by the time the 10-minute mark had been reached as Mariners stalwart Robert Briggs fired into an empty net after Jordy Mongoy had punished an error of judgement from visitors goalkeeper Tony Thompson. The Yellows reduced the arrears when Luke Duffy scored ten minutes before half-time but that was the end of the scoring as the Mariners celebrated their title triumph with a hard-earned win.

A crowd of over 3,000 produced joyous scenes as Adams lifted the trophy in the aftermath of the game and the South Shields-born defender quickly turned his focus towards what lies ahead as his side prepare for life in the second tier of the non-league game.

He told The Gazette: “It has been brilliant and you see how many people are here, it’s just been an unbelievable atmosphere for the game and for the celebrations too.

“We have been under a lot of pressure for the last few weeks so to just go out there today and enjoy the occasion meant a lot to all of us and to everyone at the club. At half-time, the gaffer said it was one of the best 45 minutes he had seen and that probably shows how pivotal pressure can be when you are trying to get the job done.

“Lifting the trophy, as a local lad, for my hometown team, it’s an honour to life the trophy and it’s a brilliant moment for me and my family. We are ready for the next challenge now, we’ve got a good team and we are looking forward to what lies ahead at the next level.

The Mariners will round off a historic season when they visit Stafford Rangers next Saturday afternoon.

