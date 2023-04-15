South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson has described the Mariners’ Northern Premier League Premier Division title win as ‘a landmark moment’ in his eight-year ownership of the club.

Tom Broadbent grabbed the only goal of Monday’s win at Whitby Town as Kevin Phillips’ men secured the three points they needed to wrap up the title and set up a day of celebration when Warrington Town visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday.

In securing promotion into the National League North this season, the Mariners have wiped away the disappointment of missing out on a place in non-league’s second tier over the last four years after suffering two play-off defeats at the hands of Saturday’s visitors and seeing two seasons curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All focus is now on preparations for a trophy lift on Saturday afternoon as a bumper crowd is expected to be on hand to celebrate a remarkable achievement during Phillips’ first full season as a manager. Thompson admitted life in the Northern Premier League has been ‘a tough journey’ as he turned his attention towards the challenges that his club will face on their next step up the non-league system next season.

A new and exciting chapter lies in wait for South Shields. Picture by Kev Wilson.

He told The Gazette: “I am just relieved that we have finally got there and got into the National League North.

“Everyone talks about the season when we won the FA Vase, Northern League, the Northern League Cup and the Durham Challenge Cup, and that season was a landmark moment for the football club - but getting out of the Northern Premier League is another because it’s been such a tough journey.

“We had a period where we made things more difficult than it should have been, but we bounced back and got it over the line, which is just wonderful. That’s credit to Kevin and the management team, as well as the players of course. It’s fantastic for us to be heading where we are heading and I look forward to the challenges that lie in wait for us.”

Thompson hailed Sunderland legend Phillips for the ‘positive’ impact he has made during his first full season in management. The former Black Cats striker took his first steps into the lead role in the dugout when he charge at the 1st Cloud Arena just over 14 months ago after being chosen as successor to Graham Fenton.

South Shields chairman Geoff Thompson has thrown his support behind Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips and revealed they are both ‘very determined’ to succeed next season.

Phillips suffered penalty shoot-out heartache before the end of the campaign when his side were beaten by old rivals Warrington Town in the play-off semi-finals as their four-year stay in non-league football’s third tier was extended by another season.

Backed by Thompson, Phillips oversaw an ambitious recruitment drive as he looked to put his own stamp on the Mariners squad with the additions of the likes of Hartlepool United duo Martin Smith and Gary Liddle, former Swindon Town defender Tom Broadbent and York City winger Mackenzie Heaney.

Armed with a new-look squad, Phillips guided the Mariners to the first round of the FA Cup before they suffered a 2-0 home defeat against League One club Forest Green Rovers in front of the BBC Match of the Day live cameras. But true success was achieved when he met one of his key goals by leading the club into the National League North earlier this week.

South Shields' Martin Smith (left) is fouled by Forest Green Rovers' Armani Little during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at the 1st Cloud Arena, South Shields.

Reflecting on the former England striker’s first season in charge, Thompson said: “He’s done a great job and his remit was clear when he joined us. That was to get us out of the division and allow us to take the next step.

“The first half-season he was in charge was him working with what really wasn’t his team and we narrowly missed out with the play-off defeat against Warrington Town. But I have given him, or at least I would hope I have given him, what he needed to do the job and as a consequence he has been able to build his own team.

“I don’t micro-manage or interfere so it’s not for me to talk on management style, I just let them get on with it, but it is very evident he has created a positive environment and he has applied his thinking to benefit the club as a whole.”

Promotion into the National League North means South Shields will class the likes of Scunthorpe United, Kidderminster Harriers and Hereford as their new league rivals. North East derbies with Spennymoor Town and Darlington could also lie in wait - although the latter will hope to keep alive their own promotion hopes by securing a play-off place before the end of the current season.

The charity match will take place at South Shields FC's 1st Cloud Arena.

And there could be a reunion with former boss Graham Fenton, if his Blyth Spartans side can produce a successful end to their fight against relegation during a tense final week of the campaign.

Exciting times lie ahead for the Mariners, with a whole host of former Football League clubs set to the visit the 1st Cloud Arena next season and Thompson is hoping they will receive a warm reception from the home faithful.

He said: “We believe we are well-placed and well-equipped to deal with the step up to the National League North and there is no doubt it is an exciting prospect for us all. It will be an exciting season and I absolutely sure our supporters will continue to back the club at home and away because we need them fully behind us to compete at the level we will be at.”

