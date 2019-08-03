Allan Saint-Maximin has an exciting message for Newcastle United fans
Allan Saint-Maximin wants to get fans off their seats at St James’s Park.
And Saint-Maximin could make his debut against Saint-Etienne at St James’s Park this afternoon.
Speaking after signing a six-year deal at the club, the 22-year-old said: “I feel so good. I’m very happy to be here, because it’s what I want. I’m very excited to join the team and play. I want to do my thing. I want to do everything for the fans and the club.”
Asked for his first impressions of St James’s Park, Saint-Maximin said: “It’s amazing. It’s very, very big and the atmosphere and everything I feel so good. I want to play.”
Saint-Maximin – who can speak fluent English – is known in France for his dribbling.
“The fans are very important for me,” said the former France Under-21 international. “My play is some dribbling. I know a lot of fans love that.
“I want to do that and score and do some assists after, because I know it’s very important. If you want to win, it’s not with some dribbles you win, you have to score, makes assists, run and work hard.”
Saint-Maximin has been handed the No10 jersey – and he believes that is his best position.
“It’s a very good position for me,” Saint-Maximin told NUFC TV. “But I can play in the middle, winger … I don’t care. I just want to play to show what I can do on the pitch and help the team.”