Andy Carroll set to sign for Newcastle United
Andy Carroll is on the brink of a sensational return to Newcastle United.
By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 13:36
The striker has had medical checks over a move to the club as a free agent.
Gateshead-born Carroll, recovering from an ankle operation, has been out of contract since leaving West Ham United earlier this summer.
The 30-year-old was sold to Liverpool for £35million in January 2011.
United need to complete the deal by 5pm tomorrow, when clubs need to submit their Premier League squads.