Boldon CA and Jarrow challenged ahead of South Tyneside derby clash

There is a South Tyneside derby in Northern League Division Two on Saturday as Boldon CA host Jarrow at The Villa.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks has called on his players to build on last weekend’s win at Bedlington Terriers by claiming an ‘upset’ in Saturday’s derby clash with Jarrow.

After suffering a 10-3 home hammering at the hands of FC Hartlepool just days earlier, Boldon romped to a 5-1 win at Bedlington Terriers thanks to a brace from Robbie Gateshill and a goal apiece from Chris Spence, Jolas Sutherland and Adam Drysdale. All eyes now turn towards Saturday’s home clash with Kennie Malia’s side - and Crooks is determined to take the momentum from a ‘massive result’ in Northumberland by claiming the local bragging rights.

Boldon CA fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Chester-le-Street United on Saturday (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

He told The Gazette: “It was a great win last week and it was as good as perfect to be fair. It was a massive result for us and it sets us up for Jarrow. We know they are bang in form but I am confident we can be effective and cause an upset. They are coming to our place and a lot of the lads are familiar with each other so maybe that can work in our favour. Derby or no derby, this is a game we feel we can win.”

Corey Johns and Robbie Gateshill will both miss out as they serve one-match bans and Chris Spence is unavailable. Boldon will have South Shields youngster Sam Watts available after he joined the club on dual-registration terms and Ryan Lambert is back in contention for first time since an away defeat at Grangetown in September.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia knows what he wants from his squad in Saturday’s derby - because it is exactly what they showed in last weekend’s home win against Washington.

The Mechanics were sat at the bottom of the Division Two table ahead of their trip to Perth Green and were comfortably dispatched as a Lutfur Karim brace and a Levi Collins strike helped Malia’s men to a 3-0 win. That extended their unbeaten run to an eighth league game and the clean sheets means Jarrow have not conceded in their last four league games as they continue to push for a first ever promotion into Division One.

Malia’s side could actually end the weekend on top of the table if they can claim a win at The Villa and Horden CW and Yarm and Eaglescliffe emerge pointless from their respective weekend fixtures against Sunderland West End and Thornaby.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit to Boldon, Malia told The Gazette: “We are flying at the moment and we seem to be right on it. Everything in front of goal we are scoring and it’s five games out of the last eight we haven’t conceded. Last Saturday, against Washington, it was a professional display against them and we said we can’t come up short against teams at the bottom of the league after beating teams around us. We have set the standards and we don’t let them drop, no matter who we are playing against. It’s the same standards every time.”

Malia has confirmed he has a full-strength squad for the game.