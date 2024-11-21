Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui reportedly has just two games to save his job with the Hammers already considering potential replacements.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Lopetegui was announced as David Moyes’ successor in the summer, but a poor start to life at the London Stadium means he is already under pressure. The Hammers currently sit 14th in the Premier League, but could begin Monday night’s match against Newcastle United in 16th should Everton and Leicester City win their games on Saturday.

According to the Guardian, two defeats in their upcoming games against the Magpies and Arsenal could spell the end to Lopetegui’s brief time in charge. They also report that a heavy defeat at St James’ Park could force West Ham’s hand even sooner.

Despite rumours that Ruben Amorim, now in charge of Manchester United, was being lined-up to replace Moyes, the Hammers hierarchy opted for Lopetegui. The 58-year-old has previous Premier League experience having managed Wolves in the 2022/23 season whilst also taking charge of the Spanish national team until the eve of the 2018 World Cup before being sacked amid reports he had taken up the role as Real Madrid’s new manager.

Such is the precarious nature of Lopetegui’s current situation at West Ham, potential replacements have already reportedly been considered by the Hammers who used the international break to ‘explore’ other options. Former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is someone the club may look at, as is Graham Potter who remains out of work after leaving Chelsea last year.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will head into Monday’s game full of confidence having won three games in a row before the international break. Those wins against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest moved Eddie Howe’s side into 8th place in the Premier League whilst victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup booked them a spot in their third-straight quarter-final.

The Magpies also enjoy a brilliant home record against teams from the capital having won nine straight games against London opposition at St James’ Park - a streak which includes their dramatic 4-3 win over the Hammers back in March which saw them come from 3-1 down and seal victory in the final minutes through Harvey Barnes.