Newcastle United’s interest in Marc Guehi may not be over as the January transfer window slowly creeps into view.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Guehi emerged as Newcastle United’s top target during the summer, but the 24-year-old remained at Selhurst Park after the Magpies failed to match Crystal Palace’s valuation of the defender. Speaking about Guehi during the summer, Eagles chairman Steve Parish claimed it would take ‘superstar money’ to sign a ‘superstar’ player.

Newcastle United were reluctant to pay the money for Guehi in the summer in a move that could see them reap great rewards when the January transfer window opens. Guehi has entered the final two years of his contract with Palace and has likely seen his value decrease since the summer.

The Northern Echo report that Guehi remains someone the Magpies are interested in and that they could take advantage of the defender’s reluctance to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park to secure a cut-price move for him. Eddie Howe’s side are currently in the middle of a mini injury crisis in defence with Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman still to return from long-term injuries whilst Emil Krafth has been ruled-out until the new year after breaking his collarbone.

Dan Burn will miss Monday night’s game against West Ham through suspension but will be back to feature against the Eagles at Selhurst Park next Saturday. Oliver Glasner’s side face Aston Villa this weekend and currently sit in the Premier League’s relegation zone having taken seven points from their 11 games to date.