Daniel Moore targeting win as Hebburn Town eye FA Cup upset at Chester

Hebburn Town are looking to pull off an FA Cup shock at National League North club Chester on Saturday.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has shrugged off any suggestions of simply enjoying Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round tie at National League North club Chester - and insisted his in-form side are looking for a win at the Deva Stadium.

Despite the league form that has seen Moore’s men lose just one of their opening eight league games so far this season, the Hornets will head to Chester as outsiders to claim a win against a home side that are sat in fourth place in non-league’s second tier after a 1-0 victory against South Shields last weekend. Hebburn’s preparations have been given a boost with the news the club have funded an overnight stay ahead of the game and Moore is hoping to make the most of their support.

Hebburn Town celebrate after scoring in their 5-1 home win against Bamber Bridge (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

He told The Gazette: “We are going to win, definitely! We are not going there for a day out. We have watched them, we’ve got videos and we will prepare the best we can. We will train Thursday and the club have been fantastic and are taking us down on Friday so it’s thank you to them. It gives the players the best preparation they can so we will go there, we will enjoy ourselves and we will go there to win.”

Tuesday’s goalless draw at Premier Division rivals Morpeth Town ensured Hebburn remain in third place in the table as they take a break from league action this weekend. With a home game against Whitby Town following hot on the heels of the Chester tie, Moore has revealed his players are enjoying the challenges that have been thrown their way during the opening months of the season.

“We are competing very well, I’m not going to come out and say we will do this and that but I think the players are enjoying competing. It’s a really good test for them, there are some really good players on show and the players are enjoying it. It’s about trying to stabilise the club, whether that be mid-table or higher, we just have to have a look at it at Christmas maybe and see where we are at.”

Hornets captain Amar Purewal will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s tie after missing the draw against Morpeth with an injury.

FA Cup second qualifying round ties (North East clubs only): Dunston UTS v Scarborough Athletic, Crook Town v Witton Albion, Stockton Town v Marine, Newcastle Benfield v Wythenshawe Town, Chester v Hebburn Town, Blyth Spartans v Bury, Spennymoor Town v Morpeth Town, Macclesfield v South Shields, West Didsbury and Chorlton v Darlington