Eddie Howe and his side are keeping tabs on this exciting rising talent.

Newcastle United’s transfer window saw both arrivals and departures as Eddie Howe and his side push to reclaim a place in the Premier League top four. The Magpies brought in Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and William Osula over the summer, and also signed Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers.

Alongside free agents leaving, Newcastle helped balance the books with the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, relieving the pressure that was initially hanging over them to sell key players.

With the transfer window now closed until January and the Premier League season underway, clubs are already considering their moves for 2025 and Newcastle are no different. Thanks to an unbeaten start to the season, the Magpies are currently fifth in the table and reports are emerging regarding their transfer interest for the new year.

According to TBR Football, Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in signing Harry Gray, the brother of Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Archie. The 18-year-old arrived in North London after a £40 million purchase from Leeds United, and his younger brother could be next for a Premier League switch from Elland Road.

The report claims that Spurs are eager to keep tabs on Harry following the arrival of Archie but they aren’t the only club eyeing the rising star. Alongside Newcastle, Harry is being monitored by Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, despite being just 15 years of age.

Gray turns 16 next month but he is already setting the U18 Premier League alight with eight goals in 11 appearances in the competition last season. His brother issued him some praise earlier in the year and admitted that he hopes the two will be able to play together at some point in their careers.

“He’s a good player, I don’t want to say too much, he’ll get big-headed,” Archie told Sky Sports back in March while still at Elland Road. “If he keeps training hard I’m sure he’ll be doing what I’m doing. I’d love to play with him one day, it would be like Eddie and Frank again.”

Football runs naturally in the Gray family, with Archie and Harry’s dad, grandfather and great uncle all playing for Leeds as well. Brothers Frank and Eddie Gray played alongside each other for the Whites back in the 1970s — the latter was voted the third greatest Leeds United player of all time back in 2000.