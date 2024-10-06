Dickman frustrated as South Shields fall to Needham Market defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields fell to a defeat at the hands of National League North rivals Needham Market.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman could not hide his frustrations after his side produced a below-par display in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Needham Market.

The Mariners were backed by a healthy band of travelling support that made a 550-mile round-trip to see their side in action against the National League North newcomers - but they were left disappointed as the hosts eased to all three points.Home skipper Kieran Morphew opened the scoring with just four minutes on the clock when he fired home from close range before doubling his tally and his side’s lead with a powerful finish from a cross from the right. Debutant Reggie Lambe made it three ten minutes before half-time and things got even worse for the Mariners before the interval when defender Tom Broadbent was shown a second yellow card.

South Shields in action at National League North rivals Needham Market (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, the Mariners produced an improved display after the interval but were unable to give themselves any hope of mounting what always felt like an unlikely comeback. Speaking after the game, Dickman revealed his frustrations over his side’s inability to take their hard work in training into match days as praised the backing they received in Suffolk.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy told the club website: “Nowhere near, nowhere near if I’m honest. It was a tough one and I feel for the amazing fans who have travelled down because it’s a long way to come. There were moments in the first five minutes, ten minutes if we are being generous that we were fine. The tempo and intensity was ok but not after that. The goal we concede, we work at it, we practice things, we do things and it goes in one ear and out the other with some players.

“We have to regroup and go again but I am bitterly disappointed.We talk about helping players, being coachable, being a tight-knit unit and training-wise we do that and do it well - but we need to transfer what we do every single day on to here to show everybody what we can do because it’s like two different bunch of men turn up on matchday.”

The Mariners are back in action next Saturday when they visit Southport.