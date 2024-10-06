Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were impressive wins for Boldon CA and Jarrow on a busy weekend across both divisions of the Northern League.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks believes his side ‘thoroughly deserved’ their impressive 5-2 home win against Darlington Town on Saturday afternoon.

After claiming their first win of the season against Billingham Synthonia in their previous home game, hopes were high Boldon could bounce back from their defeat at Horden CW last weekend and double their win tally for the campaign against the Northern League newcomers. After falling behind to a Ryan Coles goal, Boldon seized control of the contest thanks to goals from Scott Purvis, Harrison Hart and Jolas Sutherland. The visitors gave themselves some hope of mounting a comeback when Mason Hurworth netted with six minutes remaining but Sutherland’s second of the day and an Adam Drysdale goal ended any doubt over the result and left Crooks to deliver a positive assessment of his side’s performance.

Boldon CA celebrate during their 5-2 home win against Darlington Town (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

He told The Gazette: “It’s a great win for us and it got a bit nervy at 3-2 but we were delighted we extended the lead. It was a victory we thoroughly deserved and we have to say we scored some good goals to get it. Now it means we can look forward to the Challenge Cup tie on Tuesday night and hopefully building more momentum.”

That Challenge Cup tie will see Boldon host Northern League Division One side Whickham at the Villa before they return to league action with a tough-looking trip to Chester-le-Street Town on Saturday afternoon.

Malia delighted as Jarrow pick up ‘huge’ win at Bedlington

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia hailed a ‘massive’ win for his side as they produced a polished display to claim all three points in their visit to Bedlington Terriers.

Last weekend’s 4-2 home win against FC Hartlepool ended a run of four games without a league victory for Malia and his players and they laid further foundations for an improved run of form with a strong performance in Northumberland. Jack Armstrong gave Jarrow the perfect start when he opened the scoring with just six minutes on the clock and their advantage was doubled by Karl Morrison seven minutes before half-time. The seal on a fine away day came when debutant James Harper netted in the closing stages to ensure his new side claimed a win that keeps them within five points of Division Two leaders Esh Winning.

Speaking after the game, Malia told The Gazette: “I have to say this was a huge three points on the road for us. It was a great team performance from the lads and we managed to keep a clean sheet, which is massive for us. It was a real squad effort because all 16 players were really good. A special mention for Josh Willis because he covered every blade of grass to help us get the win.”

Jarrow return to action on Tuesday night when they visit Northern Premier League East Division side Dunston UTS in the Durham Challenge Cup before their league campaign resumes with a home game against Sunderland RCA next Saturday.

Northern League weekend results

Division One: Friday - Northallerton Town 0-1 Redcar Athletic, West Auckland Town 1-1 Birtley Town Saturday - Boro Rangers 3-3 Newcastle Blue Star, North Shields 3-2 Marske United, Seaham Red Star 4-3 Kendal Town, Shildon 2-1 Guisborough Town, West Allotment Celtic 3-0 Carlisle City, Whickham 0-1 Newcastle Benfield, Whitley Bay 1-0 Crook Town, Blyth Town 4-2 Tow Law Town

Division Two: Friday - Redcar Town 1-1 Billingham Synthonia, Thornaby 1-1 Billingham Town Saturday - Bedlington Terriers 0-3 Jarrow, Boldon CA 5-2 Darlington Town, Chester-le-Street United 1-1 Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, FC Hartlepool 1-3 Newcastle University, Grangetown Boys Club 2-3 Sunderland West End, Prudhoe YC 2-0 Alnwick Town, Sunderland RCA 0-2 Esh Winning, Washington 0-3 Chester-le-Street Town, Yarm and Eaglescliffe 1-1 Horden CW