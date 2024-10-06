Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes revealed his frustration following Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw at Everton on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian had an effort cleared off the line and watched on as Anthony Gordon’s penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford as Newcastle had to settle for a point at Goodison Park despite a controlled away performance.

Guimaraes captained the side once again but said there was ‘no time for regrets’ as he prepares to leave Newcastle and join up with the Brazil squad for the international break.

The 26-year-old posted on Instagram after the match: “Frustration to not get the three points. I think we deserved a win today. No time for regrets.

“We move on and see you after the international break. Once again, thank you for your support as always @nufc fans.”

Guimaraes’ will be part of the Brazil squad that faces Chile and Peru in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers before returning to Newcastle ahead of the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion in two week’s time at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

Seven games into the new Premier League season, Newcastle currently sit sixth on 12 points and just one defeat. But they will head into the Brighton game on the back of three games without a win having followed up the 3-1 defeat at Fulham with draws against Manchester City and Everton.