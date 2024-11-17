Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Shields exited the FA Trophy with a defeat at Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman felt his side ‘weren’t up for the battle’ as they exited the FA Trophy with a narrow defeat at the hands of National League North rivals Spennymoor Town.

The Mariners made the relatively short trip to Brewery Field looking to secure a place in Monday’s third round draw and made the perfect start when midfielder Will Jenkins fired them in front with just six minutes on the clock. The goal came thanks to a neat ball into the area from on-loan Carlisle United striker Anton Dudik as his pass into the area allowed Jenkins to fire beyond Moors keeper Brad James and into the left-hand corner of his net.

The lead would remain in place until just before the half-hour mark as Moors stalwart Rob Ramshaw got his side back on level-terms after good work from Reece Staunton. Ramshaw turned from goalscorer to goal creator ten minutes later when his pass released Tom Allan in on goal and the former Newcastle United man kept his cool to fire beyond the helpless Myles Boney.

That was enough to ensure the Moors took their place in Monday’s draw and left Dickman to bemoan his side’s decision-making in key areas.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach told The Gazette: “We weren’t at best in the first-half, we scored an early goal and it seemed to hinder us a bit. I didn’t think we were as fluent as we should be and could be. I think some of our football intelligence in some positions let us down and we overplayed when we should be relieving a bit of pressure and then we played longer when we can play so it’s that balance and understanding. The first thing you have to do at places like this is make sure you are up for the fight, up for the battle and up for what is a really competitive game. I just felt like, once we scored, we didn’t really do that well enough.”

The Mariners are back in National League North action when Farsley Celtic visit the 1st Cloud Arena next Saturday afternoon.