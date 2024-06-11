EURO 2024: Every host stadium, capacities and more information as Germany prepares

On that occasion, it was Italy that claimed glory with a win against France on the night when Les Bleus legend Zinedine Zidane shocked the world of football after he received a red card for a shocking headbutt into the chest of Marco Materazzi. A penalty shoot-out would see the Azurri become world champions once again as they celebrated lifting the famous trophy at Berlin’s 69,000-capacity Olympiastadion.

The same venue will host several games at Euro 2024 and will bring down the curtain on the tournament when it hosts the final on Sunday, 14 July. But which other venues around Germany will also see action during the finals and what do we know about them? There are some stunning arenas set to play home to supporters from around Europe - and there are some very familiar sights amongst them.