EURO 2024: Every host stadium, capacities and more information as Germany prepares

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Jun 2024, 04:00 BST

All of the details you need to know as Germany prepares to host the Euro 2024 Finals.

Germany are currently putting together the final preparations for hosting their first senior men’s major tournament since the World Cup in 2006.

On that occasion, it was Italy that claimed glory with a win against France on the night when Les Bleus legend Zinedine Zidane shocked the world of football after he received a red card for a shocking headbutt into the chest of Marco Materazzi. A penalty shoot-out would see the Azurri become world champions once again as they celebrated lifting the famous trophy at Berlin’s 69,000-capacity Olympiastadion.

The same venue will host several games at Euro 2024 and will bring down the curtain on the tournament when it hosts the final on Sunday, 14 July. But which other venues around Germany will also see action during the finals and what do we know about them? There are some stunning arenas set to play home to supporters from around Europe - and there are some very familiar sights amongst them.

Capacity: 70,033 Home club: Hertha Berlin First Euro 2024 fixture: Spain v Croatia (15/6 @ 5pm)

1. Olympiastadion - Berlin

Capacity: 70,033 Home club: Hertha Berlin First Euro 2024 fixture: Spain v Croatia (15/6 @ 5pm)

Photo Sales
Capacity: 61,524 - Home club: Borussia Dortmund - First Euro 2024 fixture: Italy v Albania (15/6 @ 8pm)

2. Signal Iduna Park - Dortmund (known as BVB Stadion Dortmund for Euro 2024)

Capacity: 61,524 - Home club: Borussia Dortmund - First Euro 2024 fixture: Italy v Albania (15/6 @ 8pm)

Photo Sales
Capacity: 47,000 - Home club: Fortuna Dusseldorf - First Euro 2024 fixture: Austria v France (17/6 @ 8pm)

3. Merkur Spiel-Arena - Dusseldorf (known as Dusseldorf Arena for Euro 2024)

Capacity: 47,000 - Home club: Fortuna Dusseldorf - First Euro 2024 fixture: Austria v France (17/6 @ 8pm)

Photo Sales
Capacity: 48,057 - Home club: Eintracht Frankfurt - First Euro 2024 fixture: Belgium v Slovakia (17/6 @ 5pm)

4. Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt (known as Frankfurt Arena for Euro 2024)

Capacity: 48,057 - Home club: Eintracht Frankfurt - First Euro 2024 fixture: Belgium v Slovakia (17/6 @ 5pm)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Euro 2024Germany

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.