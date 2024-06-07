England.

England head to Germany this month as they look to bounce back from their Euro 2020 final loss

England are hoping that this is the year that they can finally get their hands another trophy as they prepare for Euro 2024. The Three Lions are in Group C along with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia. Here is a look at every team at the tournament and how they qualified...

Albania

Albania qualified through the group stages and booked their place at Euro 2024 on Matchday 9 after a 1-1 draw with Moldova. Group B

Austria

Austria got through their group along with Belgium and are preparing for their four-ever European tournament. Group D

Belgium

Belgium qualified on Matchday 7 after beating Austria 3-2 under Domenico Tedesco, who replaced Roberto Martinez. Group E

Croatia

Croatia qualified on the last Matchday after beating Armenia 1-0. They reached the final of the World Cup in 2018. Group B

Czech Republic

Czech Republic got out of their group on Matchday 10 after seeing off 10-man Moldova. Group F

Denmark

Denmark progressed through their group with relative ease and reached their ninth Euros. Group C

England

England strolled through their group under Gareth Southgate and lost in the final of Euro 2020 as they look to go one better this time around. Group C

France

France qualified with three games to spare and haven’t missed a Euros since 1988. Group D

Georgia

Georgia made history by qualifying for their first Euros, beating Luxembourg and then Greece in the play-offs. They edged past the latter on penalties. Group F

Germany

Germany are the hosts of the tournament and will be looking to win it on their own patch. Group A

Hungary

Hungary got through on Matchday 9 after a 2-2 draw with Bulgaria. Group A

Italy

Italy are the current holders after beating England in the final in 2020 but scraped through this year after a draw with Ukraine on the last Matchday. Group B

Netherlands

Netherlands beat Republic of Ireland on Matchday 9 to book their trip to Germany. Group D

Poland

Poland beat Estonia and then Wales in the play-offs, beating the latter narrowly on penalties in Cardiff. Group D

Portugal

Portugal won the tournament back in 2016 and qualified with three matches to spare under Roberto Martinez. Group F

Romania

Romania beat Israel on Matchday 9 to qualify for their fifth tournament. Group E

Scotland

Scotland got through with two fixtures left to play and will face Germany in the first game. Group A

Serbia

Serbia squeezed through on Matchday 10 after a 2-2 draw with Bulgaria and are in England’s group. Group C

Slovakia

Slovakia saw off Iceland with one match left to play to reach their third Euros in a row. Group E

Slovenia

Slovenia beat Kazakhstan on the final Matchday to reach only their second ever Euro. They hadn’t made it since 2000. Group C

Spain

Spain qualified rather comfortably in the end on Matchday 8. They won the Euros two times in a row in 2008 and then 2012. Group B

Switzerland

Switzerland reached Euro 2024 after a draw against Kosovo in their penultimate match. Group A

Turkey

Turkey thrashed Latvia 4-0 back in October with two matches left to qualify. Group F

Ukraine