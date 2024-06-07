EURO 2024: Tournament start date, kick-off times and TV broadcast details

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All of the details you need ahead of the start of this summer's Euro 2024 Finals.

The wait is almost over as England and Scotland put together the final preparations for this summer’s European Championships.

The Three Lions and the Tartan Army both came through the qualifying stage in impressive fashion and will now set their focus on making a serious impact in Germany later this month. For England, the tournament represents an opportunity to claim a first men’s senior tournament win since the likes of Banks, Moore and Hurst led Sir Alf Ramsey’s ‘wingless wonders’ to their 1966 World Cup Final win over West Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Scotland, who have been boosted by the form of the likes of Manchester United star Scott McTominay and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, their aims are rather more modest at first as Steve Clarke’s side look to progress beyond the group stage for the first time - and they won’t have long to wait to get their tournament underway.

When is the first game of the Euro 2024 Finals?

Traditionally, the first game of the European Championship Finals always features the tournament hosts - and this summer’s tournament is no exception. Hosts Germany will be in action in the only game on the opening night and there is British interest in the fixture as Julian Nagelsmann’s side face Scotland.

The Tartan Army produced a stunning qualification programme as they lost just one out of their eight qualifying fixtures to come through a group containing former European champions Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus. Their reward will be an opening night clash with the hosts as they face off at Munich’s Allianz Arena on Friday, 14 June with an 8pm kick-off. Hungary and Fabian Schar’s Switzerland are also in the same group and their tournament gets underway in Koln’s RheinEnergie Stadion on at 2pm on Saturday, 15 June.

Scotland will look to make history in Germany as they aim to progress beyond the group stages of a men’s major tournament for the first time. The Tartan Army have qualified for the finals of a World Cup on eight occasions and have reached the finals of a European Championships on three previous occasions without reaching the knockout stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Germany v Scotland being broadcast live on television?

Yes, the BBC and ITV are sharing the live broadcasts at a major tournament once again and it is the latter that have won the right to show the opening game between Germany and Scotland. The coverage will get underway at 6.30pm on Friday, 14 June, with the game kicking off at 8pm. ITV Sport have confirmed Laura Woods and Mark Pougatch will be hosts for their live coverage Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen and Joe Speight sharing commentary responsibilities. Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist and Andros Townsend have been named as co-commentators and the punditry team will be made up of the likes of Ian Wright, Karen Carney, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Eniola Aluko, Graeme Souness, Ange Postecoglou and Danny Röhl. Christina Unkel, a former referee from the United States, will be analysing the match officials.

What have Scotland said about facing Germany at Euro 2024?

Scotland manager and former Newcastle United coach Steve Clarke told UEFA.com: “The best way to look at the upcoming tournament is just to say that as long as we prepare as well as we can prepare, we go to the pitch and play as well as we can against whatever level of opponent we play against. As long as we can do that and compete as well as we can, we can leave the tournament with our head held high no matter whether we go out in the group stages or we get to the later stages. If we do everything right and we give ourselves the best possible chance of success, then that will do for me.”

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has a decision to make on his strikers.

What have Germany said about facing Scotland at Euro 2024?

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz said: “It was good to end the season in such good form. It is not a new thing in football, scoring goals always brings confidence to a player. I was scoring goals for the team, making goals for the team, and now I want to take that confidence into the European Championships. To play in the opening game in your country in front of your own fans is going to be a very special moment - but it can’t be an occasion we let get to us.