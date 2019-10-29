Federico Fernandez.

Fernandez made his first Premier League start of the season in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park.

The defender set up United’s first-half goal, scored by captain Jamaal Lascelles, with a superb cross. Jonny, however, levelled for the visitors after the break, and the club ended the weekend in 17th place.

“It’s disappointing, but I think the first half was very good in terms of keeping the ball and how many chance we created,” said Fernandez, who replaced the injured Fabian Schar in Steve Bruce’s starting XI.

“The second half was totally different. We didn’t keep the ball and go forward. That’s why we’re a little bit disappointed.”

On his assist, Fernandez added: “I tried a couple (of crosses). I was thinking ‘ need to cross’, and it was a decent cross. I found Jamaal, and he scored a decent goal.”

Newcastle had midfielder Sean Longstaff sent off late in the game.

“It’s difficult to go forward with one less man, but we needed to do better at the start of the second half,” said Fernandez. “We were winning 1-0 in front of our fans, so we needed to show a little bit more.

“We’ve played some good football, especially in the first half. Every week, we tried to build. We are trying to put everything in the game to win.”

Fernandez, signed by Bruce's predecessor Rafa Benitez last year, had come off the bench three times in the Premier League before the Wolves game.

And the 30-year-old hopes he’s done enough to keep his place against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.

“The last two months have been quite difficult,” said Fernandez, who is out of contract at the end of the season.