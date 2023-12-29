Former South Shields captain named as new manager of National League North rivals

There was a key appointment at Blyth Spartans ahead of their National League North clash with South Shields on Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former South Shields captain Jon Shaw has been named as permanent manager of the Mariners’ National League North rivals Blyth Spartans.

The 40-year-old was officially confirmed as successor to former Mariners boss Graham Fenton on Friday afternoon and will bring down the curtain on an 20-year playing career to focus on his first steps in management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaw oversaw Spartans’ 3-1 win over his old club on Boxing Day and the first game of his managerial reign will come on Saturday when the Mariners travel to Croft Park for the return fixture against their North East rivals.

Jon Shaw celebrates after scoring against Bishop's Stortford. Picture: Paul Scott

Speaking to the club website following his appointment, Shaw expressed his delight over stepping into the lead role in the dugout for the first time and immediately set his sights on a second North East derby inside a week.

He said: “It’s a really proud day for me becoming manager of a club with the history of Blyth Spartans.

“I’m grateful to the club for giving me my first opportunity in management and I can’t wait to get going and I will give everything to put out teams you can be proud of. I also want to wish Graham, who I’ve had 2 great spells as assistant and learnt a lot from all the very best for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a great game in prospect tomorrow at home vs South Shields, the support was fantastic Tuesday and no doubt helped the players to a great performance and result. With the changes at Shields and the expected reaction, it would be brilliant if we could pack Croft Park and get right behind the lads.”

Shaw will take a late check on the fitness of former South Shields striker JJ Hooper and on-loan Hartlepool United forward Mikael Ndjoli before finalising his plans for his first game in charge of Spartans.