Hebburn hunger pleases manager Moore after Workington win

Hebburn Town came from a goal down to claim a home win against Northern Premier League rivals Workington on Tuesday night.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore believes it would have been ‘a travesty’ if his side had not taken all three points in Tuesday night’s home game with Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Workington.

The Hornets went into the game looking to move on from a disappointing performance in Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of National League North club Curzon Ashton - but found themselves behind on the quarter-hour mark when former Gateshead striker Steven Rigg beat Harrison Bond with a looping header.

Hebburn Town celebrate during their 2-1 home win against Northern Premier League rivals Workington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

To their credit, Moore’s men shook off the effects of that early blow and got themselves back on level terms when on-loan Hartlepool United youngster Campbell Darcy marked his home debut with a clever finish just after the midway point of the first-half. The Hornets produced a dominant display during the second half of an intriguing contest but had to wait until the closing stages to finally find a winner as reserve team graduate Kai Charlton fired home a deflected effort from the edge of the area to snatch all three points for his side.

Speaking after the game, Hornets boss Moore said: “For 20 minutes we weren’t great and they went one-nil up but that woke us up a little bit. From then, we’ve gone on to dominate the game for 65 or 70 points and it would have been a travesty if we didn’t get the points in the end. I thought we fully deserved it for a very, very good second-half performance with some very good individual performances in there.”

Performance

On-loan Hartlepool United youngster Campbell Darcy scores for Hebburn Town in their 2-1 home win against Workington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Frustration appeared to be creeping into the Hornets players as the clock wound down towards the final moments of the game - but they continued to push forwards in search of what was to become a fully deserved winning goal. Although there was an element of fortune about Charlton’s decisive effort, Moore insisted it was reward for the hunger his players had shown throughout the second half.

He said: “We said at half-time that it might have been our worst performance of the season overall but we were still good. We came in at one-one and said we had played better than this and came away with nothing so let’s step it up and go and show what we are about. I’d love to see our heat map of where we were in the second-half because it felt like we were camped in their half. It was brilliant to see, we looked fit and hungry and we were just waiting for that chance to come and we don’t usually get those little scuffs but we did tonight.”

The Hornets are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Stocksbridge Park Steels, who currently sit at the foot of the Premier Division table and have taken just four points from their opening eight league games after battling to a 2-2 draw at Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night.

