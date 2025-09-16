South Shields boss excited by FA Cup third qualifying round draw

South Shields have been handed a home tie against familiar opposition in the FA Cup third qualifying round draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Ian Watson is ‘excited’ by the challenge that lies in wait for his side after the Mariners were handed a home tie against National League North rivals in the FA Cup third qualifying round draw.

Watson’s men secured their spot in Monday’s draw in the most dramatic of circumstances as they came from a goal down to beat Northern Premier League club Guiseley at the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday. The visitors threatened to pull off a shock when Jack Emmett fired them in front midway through the half but a Cedwyn Scott equaliser and a late winner from Cain Sykes ensured it was South Shields that took their place in the velvet bag on Monday lunchtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields celebrate during their FA Cup second qualifying round win against Guiseley (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

Chorley are the latest side to stand in the Mariners way of progressing towards landing a first round proper place for the third time in a decade and the two sides will actually meet on consecutive weekends at the 1st Cloud Arena as their cup tie is scheduled for Saturday, September 27 before facing off in a league fixture just seven days later.

Mariners boss Watson believes the FA Cup can help his players and the club as a whole grow - but he warned they can’t afford to dream of a first round tie by looking beyond a tough task against Chorley.

He told The Gazette: “All you can hope for in the FA Cup draws is to get a home tie, we’ve got that and it really excites us all because we love playing in front of our own supporters. Chorley are a good side, they are one of the teams we know will be competing at the top of our division and we know this is going to be a really strong test for us.

“Any non-league club goes into the competition knowing you’re not going to win it so you just look to go as far in the competition as you can, make a little bit of money for the club and also we know the FA Cup helps raise the profile of the football club as well. But for the players, it’s a chance to get towards taking on higher level opposition and that can help them grow as players as they can show their mentality and ability. That can show how good they are as individuals and as a collective unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously we are focusing on the league games that lie ahead because we can’t take our eye off the ball but this will be an FA Cup tie that should excite us all.”

Reward

Dunston UTS manager Jon McDonald (photo Eric Murphy) | Eric Murphy

Elsewhere in the draw, Dunston UTS’ reward for their win against Northern Premier League Premier Division club Stocksbridge Park Steels is a home tie with another step three club, Gainsborough Trinity.

Dunston boss Jon McDonald said of the draw: “We went into the draw hoping for another home tie and we got one, so we can’t really complain at all! We know it will be a tough game for us but will be ready for it and we will give it a good go.”

Darlington face a tough task as they visit AFC Fylde, Spennymoor Town entertain North West Counties League side Chadderton and Morpeth Town will entertain the winners of Tuesday night’s replay between National League North rivals Radcliffe and Southport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners of each tie will head into the fourth and final qualifying round draw where National League clubs such as Hartlepool United and Gateshead enter the competition for the first time this season. That will take place on Monday, September 28.