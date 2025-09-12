Hebburn Town urged to 'have a go' as Moore's men look to spring FA Cup shock

Hebburn Town will visit National League North club Curzon Ashton for an FA Cup second qualifying round tie on Saturday.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has challenged his players to ‘have a good go’ at Curzon Ashton in Saturday’s FA Cup second qualifying round tie.

The Hornets will travel to the National League North side looking to extend a run of five games unbeaten after they claimed wins against Cleethorpes Town, Whitby Town and Longridge Town and battled to draws with Hyde United and Morpeth Town.

Hebburn Town defender Matty Elsdon (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

With confidence high, Moore is relishing the test that lies in wait at the Tameside Stadium and believes his squad is in ‘a relaxed frame of mind’ as they look to secure a place in Monday’s third qualifying draw and move within 180 minutes of a potential first round spot.

He told The Echo: “I am looking forward to it and everyone at our level loves the FA Cup - but obviously I would have liked a nicer draw and we know what lies ahead of us. It’s going to be a tough game down there but you have to play these teams at some point if you want to get to where we want to be and we go there in good form after five games unbeaten. That gives us a chance to go there in a relaxed frame of mind knowing we are ticking along nicely and the pressure is off us and it’s on them so we will go there and have a good go.”

Moore insisted he will not allow his players to curb their attacking instincts despite facing higher level opposition and believes securing what would be a shock win in the North West is possible if they play on the front foot.

“We will go there to try and win the game, we aren’t looking to sit off and hope for the best,” explained the Hornets boss.

“We’ve got to keep doing what we are doing, keep trying to create chances and play on the front foot. We have goals and the amount of chances we are creating is good to see. If we create half as many as we have in recent weeks and we take them, we can get a result.”

