Hebburn students’ England call up

Roman is in Year 11 at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust. He was delighted to receive his first international call up, alongside other Young Lions from clubs across the English and French leagues.

The match took place at Duisburg on 9 September. Despite Germany taking the lead early in the game, Roman held his own as Goalkeeper in what ended up being a 5-7 win to England’s Young Lions.

Roman said, “It was a dream to play for England, and this meant a lot to me and my family. It was even better to beat Germany in their own ground.”

Roman’s Head of House, Mark Leask said, “As a school we are extremely proud of Roman’s achievements, he is a determined, hardworking student. Roman is a great role model to other students in the school, and we all look forward to seeing how his career progresses.”

Roman with his head of house Mark Leask.

Roman is a student on St Joseph’s elite football training programme in partnership with Fast Feet.Students are given specialised training for young athletes, focusing on long-term player development, alongside their academic studies. Professional standard coaching aims to enhance their chances of a career in football.

The intention is not only to make the most of a young players ability, but also to support their character development. To have a successful career in sport requires talent and discipline, drive and a professional attitude focused on achievement.

Roman is currently playing for Newcastle United Football Club on a scholarship and is in the squad selection for the U19s Champions’ League campaign, as well as regularly playing for the U17s. All of this experience will aid him in his dream to play in the Premier League, and to play for the senior England men’s team and to win that ever elusive World Cup trophy.

