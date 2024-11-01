Hebburn Town aiming to make the most of home comforts in FC United of Manchester test

Hebburn Town will be looking for revenge when they host FC United of Manchester this weekend.

Daniel Moore has challenged Hebburn Town to build on their points return from three challenging away games when they host FC United of Manchester this weekend.

The Hornets remain in third place in third place in the Northern Premier League Premier Division after taking four points from visits to leaders Macclesfield, second placed Worksop Town and a Leek Town side that had hit form ahead of their clash with Moore’s men. Saturday’s clash with the Red Rebels sees Hebburn return to home soil for the first time in three weeks and Moore is hopeful they can make a successful return.

Olly Martin scores an equaliser as Hebburn Town battle to a draw at Leek Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

He told The Gazette: “The three away games, we would have taken four points and it’s now about building on those points back at home. At home, in this league, you have to win the majority of games and we have to be bang on it because we are facing dangerous opponents. We will have a couple of new faces coming in and we are excited about getting them through the door and getting them involved at home.”

Saturday’s opponents will travel to Hebburn looking to replicate their 3-0 win over the Hornets in an FA Trophy tie earlier this month. However, since that win FC United have lost consecutive league games and saw their Trophy run ended by league rivals Worksop last weekend. Despite their downturn in form, Moore warned his own players they have to be careful against a side likely to contain former Premier League striker Adam Le Fondre and Jordan Buckley, who scored twice in his side’s win on South Tyneside.

He said: “It’s a totally different game for us (from the FA Trophy tie) and we just have to keep plugging away and get as many points as possible. Think they’ve struggled since they beat us so it will be interesting to see what they do. They were dangerous going forward against us and you look recently, they are scoring goals even when they lose games. We have to be careful against them because of that.”

Moore confirmed Liam Noble and Aidan Heywood will be assessed after picking up injuries but Joe Walton back will return to contention after serving a ban.