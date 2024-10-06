Hebburn Town boss unhappy with FA Trophy defeat against FC United of Manchester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hebburn Town saw their FA Trophy run come to an end with a home defeat against their Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Moore was left unhappy with a ‘below-par performance’ from Hebburn Town after they exited the FA Trophy with a home defeat against FC United of Manchester.

The Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals met in third qualifying round tie as Hebburn aimed to continue an impressive start to the season by claiming a place in the first round proper for the first time in their history. However, it was their visitors that will take their place in Monday’s draw after the secured a comprehensive win at Hebburn Sports Ground that had its foundations in a fine first-half performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebburn Town fell to a home defeat against FC United of Manchester (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

There were just 30 seconds on the clock when Jordan Buckley fired an unstoppable long-range effort beyond on-loan Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson before veteran striker Adam Le Fondre doubled their advantage with a stunning overhead kick. Buckley, who had scored a hat-trick in a 3-2 win at Hyde United last weekend, doubled his own personal tally for the day on 35 minutes as he linked up with Le Fondre before beating Richardson.

That proved to be enough for the visitors to become only the second visiting side to win at Hebburn this season - and the defeat provoked Hornets boss Moore to hit out at a lacklustre display from his players.

He told the club website: “It was poor, I’m disappointing in all of the players bar Micky Turner. I’ll have their backs if they give everything and the performance doesn’t go our way - but I thought they were poor all over the pitch. The Workington game, loads of players missing so write that one off. Whitby game, go down to ten men, always going to be tough. Today, not happy with that at all and some of the players, unfortunately, I think haven’t been good enough in the last couple of weeks and it’s caught up with them today. Whether we were a little bit tired from travelling back on Tuesday, not sure, but it’s no excuse, that’s what we’ve said and the other two games we have lost against league opposition, there’s been reasons behind it. But today, no reason at all other than a below-par performance.”

The Hornets are back at home on Tuesday night when they host Newton Aycliffe in the Durham Challenge Cup before returning to league action when Matlock Town visit Hebburn Sports Ground next Saturday afternoon.