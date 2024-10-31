Eddie Howe confirms fresh Newcastle United injury amid major Anthony Gordon boost

Eddie Howe has confirmed his side suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of their win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle United were able to welcome back Anthony Gordon to the fold on Wednesday night after he missed their defeat at Stamford Bridge due to injury. Gordon had picked up a knock in training before the weekend and despite travelling to the capital, was not deemed fit enough to feature.

However, just three days on, and the former Everton man was able to start their cup clash against the Blues and Howe confirmed following the game that the winger was fully fit and raring to go: “He felt good,” Newcastle United’s head coach said when asked about Gordon’s fitness.

“We didn’t feel it was a serious one when he did it and he felt confident enough to play. I was pleased with his performance. I think there is still more to come from him but delighted he got through what he did.”

However, Howe did go on to confirm that Jacob Murphy had suffered a ‘slight’ hamstring injury which, although not serious, was enough to keep him out of the matchday squad on Wednesday night.

A strike from Alexander Isak, his second in three days against the Blues, got Howe’s side on their way with an Axel Disasi own goal just three minutes later doubling their lead. Isak was replaced by Will Osula for the final few minutes after going down holding his leg.

Asked by the Gazette about his fitness, Howe responded: “I hope he’s ok. I haven’t spoke with him yet so fingers crossed.”