Hebburn Town boss reveals Stockton respect ahead of Boxing Day clash

Hebburn Town face a familiar foe when they travel to Stockton Town on Boxing Day.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has stressed he has nothing but respect for Stockton Town as the former Northern Premier League East title rivals prepare to meet on Boxing Day.

Both sides are sat just outside of the Premier Division play-off places after enjoying impressive introductions to their first ever season in non-league football’s third tier. Following Saturday’s home win against Blyth Spartans, Hebburn sit just two points shy of the play-off spots and are two points and one place above Stockton, who earned a 1-1 draw at second placed Guiseley at the weekend.

Hebburn Town celebrate as they claimed a 3-1 win against Blyth Spartans (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Ahead of the visit to the Map Group UK Stadium, Hornets boss Moore admitted there was a healthy rivalry between the two sides - but stressed that rivalry has always had its roots in respect.

He told The Gazette: “I am looking forward to it and I am sure they are as well. We have a lot of respect for each other. I think we push each other along as coaches and players and we all know each other really well. It’s always a good game when we face each other and this will be no different. There is respect between us, when you come up against them and their manager, you have nothing but good things to say about them. We will always focus on ourselves and look to do what we do - but wish them well for the season, just obviously not on Boxing Day.”

Stockton manager Dunwell described Hebburn as his side’s ‘closest rivals’ after the two clubs have followed each other up the non-league system in recent years and revealed he is looking forward to another big occasion against Moore’s men.

He told the club website: “It’ll be a good game. We’re both in and around the playoffs, and they had a good win against Blyth, but we’re back at home and our home form is really good. But they’ve probably become our closest rivals over the past few years, gone up the leagues together. Games are always tight between us and we probably know how each other play. It’ll be a big crowd again on Boxing Day and hopefully we can put another excellent performance in at home which we have done many times this season and get us three points.”

Moore will check on the fitness of on-loan South Shields winger Joao Gomes after he hobbled out of Saturday’s win against Spartans.