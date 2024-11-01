Hebburn Town take South Shields duo on loan ahead of FC United of Manchester clash

Hebburn Town have added two players to their squad ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Northern Premier League rivals FC United of Manchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields duo Joao Gomes and Dan Savage have joined Hebburn Town on loan for the rest of the season - and will be available for Saturday’s home game with FC United of Manchester.

The Mariners youngsters have already experienced life in the Northern Premier League Premier Division this season and spending time on loan at Blyth Spartans earlier in the campaign. However, both players were recalled last week and have now been allowed to earn further senior experience with the Hornets as Daniel Moore’s men look to continue what has already been an impressive first season in non-league football’s third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Savage celebrates after scoring in Blyth Spartans win at Stockton Town (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

The move sees forward Savage return to Hebburn after the young forward appeared for the Hornets reserves and first-team earlier in the career. Both he and Gomes will now hope to use their time with Moore’s side to impress Mariners manager Elliott Dickman and ensure they are both in contention for a place in his squad when they return to the 1st Cloud Arena at the end of the season.

Hebburn manager Moore has been enthused by adding two highly-rated players to his squad and has already been impressed with what he witnessed from them when his side claimed a narrow win over Spartans during the first month of the season.

He said: “Dan is a player we have had before and I have always thought highly of him, which is why he was involved with our first team. He’s gone into full-time football and you can see he has developed so much in a short space of time and I’m excited to have him back. Joao is a very exciting player and is someone that we have been aware of and kept an eye on since last year. As with Dan, he has developed so much being in full-time football and his performances this season at our level have been very good. I think with how we want to play by attacking teams he is a great addition.”

Ahead of Saturday’s home game with FC United of Manchester, Moore also confirmed Liam Noble and Aidan Heywood will be assessed after picking up injuries but Joe Walton back will return to contention after serving a ban.