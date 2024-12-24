Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe has a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of the clash with Aston Villa.

Newcastle United will be without a number of players for the visit of Aston Villa on Boxing Day, although they may be boosted by the return of Sven Botman after Howe teased a potential return for the Dutchman in his pre-match press conference. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news ahead of the clash with Aston Villa and the expected return dates of those sidelined:

Jamaal Lascelles - ACL injury

Lascelles has been sidelined since March after picking up an ACL injury. He remains the club’s captain and a very important figure within the squad, despite his injury. Lascelles is not likely to feature for another month or two as he continues his recovery. Estimated return date = February 2025

Sven Botman - ACL injury

Botman made his long awaited comeback for Newcastle United’s Under-21’s last week during their win over Chelsea. The Dutchman hadn’t featured since injuring his ACL back in March and is now in the final stages of his rehabilitation.

Howe teased a potential comeback for the defender, telling the Gazette: “Yeah, he’s getting closer. I’m pleased with how he’s been in the last couple of weeks, he’s had various tests whether that’s in training or in the games that you mention.

“He came through another practice match on Saturday where he did well, he’s looking good. It’s just a case of deciding when we’ll reintroduce him to the squad.” Estimated return date = Manchester United (a) - 30/12/24

Emil Krafth - broken collarbone

Krafth broke his collarbone and has been missing since last month. The Swedish international was ruled-out for between six and eight weeks and so won’t return to action until after the festive period. Estimated return date = January 2025

Callum Wilson - hamstring injury

Wilson has suffered a fresh setback and will be out of action for the next couple of months. Estimated return date = Manchester City (a) - 15/02/25

Joe Willock - head injury

Willock was substituted during the second half of the win over Ipswich Town after taking a bang to the head: “As far as I know he is fine [for Aston Villa match].” Howe said when asked about the midfielder. “On shooting his head took a little bang on the floor but I think he is fine. Estimated return date = Aston Villa (h) - 26/12/24

Nick Pope - knee injury

Whilst it was initially hoped that Pope’s knee injury wouldn’t be too serious, the former Burnley man is now expected to miss the rest of December and may not make his return to action until January. On Pope’s injury, Howe said: “He’s doing okay.

“He was given a time frame initially where he got to rest and a couple of injections and his knee was feeling better. Quite when he’ll be fit is still a difficult one.” Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 15/01/25

Joelinton was injured against Brentford in midweek and missed Saturday’s win over Ipswich Town, albeit through suspension. Estimated return date = Aston Villa (h) - 26/12/24