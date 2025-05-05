Hebburn Town confirm FA Vase and title winning duo to depart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two long-serving players are to leave Northern Premier League club Hebburn Town.

Hebburn Town have confirmed top goalscorer Amar Purewal and midfielder Robbie Spence have decided to leave the club after the end of their first season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Former Darlington and West Auckland Town striker Purewal has become an integral figure during his five-year stay with the Hornets and will depart with a remarkable goal tally of 82 goals in 178 appearances across all competitions. However, those statistics only tell part of the impact the powerful frontman has made during his time on South Tyneside after he played a part in one of the most successful periods in the club’s history as they became Northern Premier League East champions and won both the FA Vase and Durham Challenge Cup.

Amar Purewal scores for Hebburn Town in their 2-0 home win against Prescot Cables (credit Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Reflecting on Purewal’s decision, Hebburn chief executive Stephen Rutherford told the club website: “Amar is a great bloke and a cracking player who has done very well for the club during his time here. Together we have made some tremendous memories that will last a lifetime, he has been a great servant and a true professional and we thank him for his commitment and dedication to the club over the years.

“Although offered a new deal, Amar shared that due to reasons outside of football it was better for him to explore other opportunities that enabled him to embark on other ventures, he also shared it was a very tough decision but it has to be right for him and his family, the club understands its semi-professional football and we fully support his decision. Amar leaves with the clubs support and will be welcome back to Hebburn Sports Ground anytime, on behalf of the club I’d like to say thank you and all the best”

‘We have progressed together creating some fantastic memories’

Hebburn Town midfielder Robbie Spence celebrates scoring in their 4-1 win against Ashington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The confirmation of Spence’s departure will bring an end to the midfielder’s seven-year spell with the Hornets. After joining from Team Northumbria during the summer of 2018, Spence celebrated his 250th appearance for the club last month and has enjoyed overwhelming success during his time at Hebburn. Since becoming a Hornet, the midfielder has become a multiple promotion winner, lifted the FA Vase and Durham Challenge Cup and was part of the side that were crowned Northern Premier League East champions in April last year.

Rutherford praised the impact Spence has made during his time with the club and reflected on the ‘fantastic memories’ he will leave behind.

He said: “Robbie has been part of the club since the takeover, he’s been very much an influential part of what we have achieved. It’s been great to be part of his journey as we have progressed together creating some fantastic memories. He’s a great lad and player, It’s sad to see a player that’s been with us for so long leave but that’s football. I’d like to thank Robbie and his family for their dedication to the club and wish them all the best in the future and both Robbie and his family are always welcome back to Hebburn Sports Ground ”