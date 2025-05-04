Walton leaves Hebburn Town to take up Sunderland West End managerial role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was managerial news from Northern League Division Two on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Walton has brought an end to his time with Hebburn Town after accepting an offer to begin his managerial career with former club Sunderland West End.

After playing for West End earlier in his career, Walton went on to experience great success after lifting the Vase and becoming a Northern League champion with Spennymoor Town before earning promotion during his time with Morpeth Town. Walton has spent the last three seasons with Hebburn and was part of the Hornets side that lifted the Durham Challenge Cup with a Stadium of Light win against Spennymoor in 2023 before being crowned as Northern Premier League East Division champions 12 months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland West End player-manager Joe Walton (photo James Raine) | James Raine

However, Walton will now begin his managerial career with West End as he looks to build on a successful season that saw former manager Steve Cockrill guide the club to their highest ever finish in the Northern League Division Two table after they ended this season in eighth place.

A statement released by the club on Friday read: “We are delighted to announce our new player-manager as Joe Walton. A local lad, a former player, a current West End youth coach and also a mini-West Enders coach, Joe is no stranger to the club. As a committee, we are over the moon Joe has agreed to become our new manager on Tuesday and we now look forward to a very exciting future ahead.

“All the experience and winning mentality over the years, we believe will help Joe in his first management job here at Sunderland West End. Joe is a local lad, who loves the club and gets what we are about so it’s a perfect match for us. At the moment, Joe will be joined by coaches Dan Martin and David Keithley. Joe’s assistant will be announced very soon. Welcome home Joe.”