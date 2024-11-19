Hebburn Town defender Devitt completes permanent move to Dunston UTS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Hebburn Town’s Northern Premier League East Division title winners has joined a North East rival.

Hebburn Town defender Tom Devitt has completed a permanent move to Dunston UTS after spending the last month on loan at the Northern Premier League East Division club.

The centre-back joined Hebburn during the summer of 2021 as they prepared for their first ever season in the fourth tier of the non-league game and went on to help the Hornets to a thirteenth placed finish in the East Division. Their progress continued as Devitt and his team-mates secured a place in the play-off places during the 2022/23 season before a semi-final defeat against Long Eaton United - but there was some success as the versatile defender started for the Hornets in their Durham Challenge Cup Final win against Spennymoor Town.

Former Blyth Spartans and Gateshead defender Devitt remained part of Daniel Moore’s side last season as they secured promotion into the Northern Premier League Premier Division by pipping Stockton Town to the East Division title - but he joined Dunston on an initial one-month loan last month after struggling for game-time with the Hornets.

After going unbeaten in his first six games with Jon McDonald’s side and scoring on his debut against Heaton Stannington, Devitt spoke recently of how he was enjoying life at the UTS Stadium. After an agreement was struck between the two clubs in recent days, will now become a permanent member of the Dunston squad as they bid to join Hebburn in step three - and his new manager is delighted to get the deal done.

McDonald told The Gazette: “Tom has hit the ground running, his performances have been very good and he has great leadership qualities. When we knew there was a chance to make the move permanent, we didn’t hesitate. He’s at a good age and has the experience of winning the league we are in. I believe this is another shrewd signing for us.”

Devitt could make his first appearance of his permanent spell with Dunston when they travel to Brighouse Town on Wednesday night.