Win all that matters for Moore as Hebburn Town secure FA Cup progress

Hebburn Town earned a place in Monday's FA Cup second qualifying round draw with a narrow home win against Longridge Town.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore was happy to focus on the result as his side secured a place in Monday’s FA Cup second qualifying round draw with a narrow win against Longridge Town.

Much has changed at both clubs met in the FA Vase over five years ago as the Hornets claimed a late away win in a fifth round tie thanks to an injury-time effort from Robbie Spence. One goal was all it took on Saturday as Olly Martin, who featured in that Vase win, struck the decisive blow just after the half-hour mark with a neat finish from just inside the visitors area.

Hebburn Town claimed an FA Cup first qualifying round win against Longridge Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Although the Sedge remained in the contest until the closing stages and put the Hornets under pressure during the second half, Moore’s men held firm to record a third consecutive win in all competitions and a second consecutive clean sheet. Reflecting on the performance and result in the aftermath of the win, Hornets boss Moore praised his side for keeping back-to-back clean sheets and insisted being in the hat for Monday’s draw was all that mattered to him.

He told the club website: “All that matters is we are in the next round. It’s always going to be a difficult tie because they’re a team playing full of confidence, young, attacking and they play with no fear.

“So on paper, it was a difficult tie. The first half, it should have been game over and that’s no disrespect to them. We weren’t good enough in the final third and we had more than enough chances to finish the game off. At half-time, I knew what was coming, they’d go and give everything they’ve got, nothing to lose.

“They put us under pressure but the lads were solid, back-to-back clean sheets and all that matters in cup games is that you get through. It doesn’t matter how you do it and we have done that so that’s important. It’s three wins on the bounce with the same squad and that maybe caught up with us having the same players for the last four games.”

Hebburn now have a free midweek to prepare for next Saturday’s home game with Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Hyde United.