Hebburn Town midfielder makes u-turn over future

Hebburn Town have been boosted by a decision made by one member of Daniel Moore’s squad.

Daniel Moore is looking forward to welcoming Arron Thompson back into the Hebburn Town fold after he made a u-turn over his future at the Trustmark Group Stadium.

The former South Shields and West Auckland Town midfielder had informed Moore he was looking for a new challenge and was left out of a number of matchday squads last month. However, the duo held talks over the player’s future over the last week and Thompson came off the bench during the second half of last weekend’s FA Cup win against Longridge Town.

Hebburn Town midfielder Arron Thompson (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Thompson will be back in the Hornets squad for Saturday’s home game with Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Hyde United - and Moore is relishing the opportunity to utilise his services once again.

He told the club website: “Azz wants to come back into the group. We spoke during the week, he’s had a couple of weeks away and he will probably tell you himself he was a bit hasty in what he was thinking. He had a lot going on and personally he felt he needed break.

"I think that two-week break has done him good, he’s come back in, he’s enjoying himself with the players around him and I think it would be good to get him back in the fold because he’s been a big player for us in recent years.”

Hebburn Town goalkeeper coach Carl Morris, manager Daniel Moore, assistant Mark Hudson and coach Ian Whitecombe (L to R) - photo Tyler Lopes | Tyler Lopes

Hebburn actually head into the game looking to claim a fourth consecutive win in all competitions and one that could lift them into the top half of the table if results elsewhere go their way. Moore has called on his players to show a more clinical side to their game as they look to extend their recent upturn in form.

He said: “It’s the aim of football isn’t it? Putting the ball in the back of the net, it’s the hardest thing to do. I just thought we were a bit casual at times. It got a bit too easy in spells and we got a bit slow but when we did move it quicker we created opportunities. I expect them to take them but I am not going to beat them up because we are creating numerous chances.”