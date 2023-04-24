Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has challenged his players to replicate their performance during Saturday’s win against Cleethorpes Town to help them move to within 90 minutes of another promotion.

The Hornets reward for seeing off the former FA Vase finalists was a place in the Northern Premier League East play-off semi-finals and they will now host Long Eaton United on Tuesday night, with the winners facing either Stockton Town or Stocksbridge Park Steels for a place in the Premier Division next season.

Hebburn Town player-manager Daniel Moore (photo Hebburn Town FC)

Another strong crowd is expected at the Green Energy Sports Ground as Moore’s men look to help the club take another step up the non-league pyramid - and the Hornets player-manager has told his squad to expect the unexpected in the notoriously unpredicted spectacle of the play-offs.

He told The Gazette: “It’s a one-off, anything can happen, it’s about discipline, silly cards, a red card, it’s a cup final and every game we will play from now on is a cup final - that’s how we will approach it.

“The players approached it like that against Cleethorpes, to a man they were brilliant. Some of those games, you wonder if it emotionally takes it out of the players and then how that impacts on your body - but there was none of that and I thought it was the best we have played at home. We have to have a similar approach and a similar performance to get through a big game.”

Moore handed a recall to winger Joe Walton in Saturday’s win and is hopeful the form Morpeth Town and Spennymoor Town player will be available for selection once again on Tuesday night.

He said: “We’ve struggled for bodies at this stage of the season, as every team is. There’s little knocks, there’s tiredness, there’s little strains. Joe has not played for a month so it was a gamble to chuck him back in but I thought his character was needed. He brings a good balance, the brings other players on and gets them involved. We have missed him.”

Moore will also assess the fitness of defender Jack Donaghy before finalising his team selection as he continues to be troubled by a hamstring strain.

