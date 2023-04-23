An emotional Dave Bell paid tribute to Jarrow and fellow joint-manager Scott Oliver after his departure from the Perth Green club was confirmed.

Bell’s time in the dugout came to a successful end as his side extended their time in the Northern League into a seventh season with a 3-1 home win against Blyth Town on Saturday afternoon. Jarrow made a positive start to what should have been a nervy day at Perth Green as Liam Mulvain fired them in front with a penalty on nine minutes before doubling their advantage with a second spot-kick just a minute before half-time.

There was a double boost in the early moments of the second-half as news filtered through relegation rivals Washington had fallen behind in their home game with Brandon United just minutes before Abu Salim extended Jarrow’s advantage. Brandon Slater grabbed a late consolation for Blyth but there was little that could take away from an overwhelmingly positive day for Bell as he prepares for his final game in charge alongside Scott Oliver when Esh Winning visit Perth Green on Monday night.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Bell said: “I got emotional after the game on Saturday and seeing the supporters in the bar after the game, they were singing my name and it really got to me. The club is in my heart, I only care about the club, it’s everything I live for and to keep them in the league is the biggest achievement. We have won the Wearside League, we’ve had good Vase runs and cup finals - but staying in the league is my biggest achievement.”

Following Monday’s home game with Esh Winning, Oliver will take sole charge as the club now begins preparations for next season - and Bell insisted the club will be in good hands as they look to the future.