The saying there is no smoke without fire is rarely more true than in the world of football.

Arriving at the 1st Cloud Arena last weekend, with blue skies and sunshine providing a somewhat serene backdrop to South Shields’ Northern Premier League title celebrations, there seemed little to contemplate other than the exciting challenges that lie in wait in the National League North and that afternoon’s meeting with old foes Warrington Town.

There was a celebratory mood, naturally, but there were some surprising suggestions the game would mark the last home fixture of Kevin Phillips’ 15-month reign at the club, something that seemed to build on further talk of a similar manner over the last six weeks. In the North East non-league world, where passions run deep and intrigue even deeper, such talk is commonplace and there is a need to sometimes hold a natural scepticism in the face of such speculation.

Such a stance felt a shrewd move as Phillips’ players tore into their former title rivals and laid the foundations of what would be an impressive 2-1 win over a side that had denied them promotion with play-off defeats on two occasions in recent years. There seemed little at play when the trophy was awarded and Phillips stood alongside his players, taking the acclaim of over 3,200 supporters that will now relish trips to the likes of Hereford and Scunthorpe United next season.

As always, and as he has shown on several occasions over the last 15 months, Kevin was more than willing to speak to the media and an on the record on-pitch discussion with celebrations going on around us only fuelled further fire that a parting of the ways was lying in wait. Assessing and attempting to put meat on the bones of the quotes from Phillips and Geoff Thompson in the statement released by the Mariners will be an activity conducted by supporters of South Shields and rival clubs in the North East and beyond over the coming days.

A push towards a more sustainable model stands out like a sore thumb, but I do not think that should be shifted into suggestions of a lack of ambition or a willingness to merely aim to survive in non-league football’s second tier. I don’t think there is any doubt the ‘boat has been pushed out’ in a bid to end a frustrating four-year spell in the Northern Premier League and the new manager will receive further backing and a chance to put his own print on the squad he inherits.

Yet the pointed mentions of the Mariners academy, and a need to hand an opportunity to some promising youngsters feels as equally significant as the talk of budgets. The recent progress of the likes of Will McGowan, Will Jenkins and Sam Hodgson have come during loan spells away from South Shields, rather than by playing a role in the push for promotion and all three could and should, in my opinion, have a chance to shine in the National League North. Relying on the judgement of those with the Mariners truly at heart, there are several other promising prospects making their way through the club’s academy and a pathway must be made for them to progress into the senior setup. It seems highly likely this will form an integral role of the man chosen to succeed Phillips.

A final word on the man that will now take the next step in his managerial career elsewhere after completing the task he was brought in to do at the 1st Cloud Arena. I always found Kevin Phillips engaging and honest. He never tried to deflect from poor performances, yet at the same time he never got too carried away by impressive displays or the club’s run to the first round of the FA Cup. He delivered on a promise to move on from the play-off heartache suffered just over 12 months ago and has written his name into the club’s history books.

South Shields celebrate their Northern Premier League title win (photo Kevin Wilson)

He leaves behind a squad containing players that can thrive in the National League North with the support of those that have competed at a higher level earlier in their career. The Mariners ranks, as it currently stands ahead of possible summer departures, possesses enough talent to be ‘extremely competitive’ in step two, as Thompson suggested in the statement released by the club. Further additions will no doubt be made but for now the focus is on finding the right man to carry on the work started by Jon King, advanced by Graham Fenton and Lee Picton and taken to a new level by Phillips.