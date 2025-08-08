Hebburn Town land major boost as new stadium sponsor deal agreed

Hebburn Town have confirmed Trustmark Roofing & Building Ltd as their new ground sponsor and principle partner.

Hebburn Town have been handed a major boost just hours before the new Northern Premier League season after local business Trustmark Roofing & Building Ltd agreed to become their new ground sponsor and principle partner.

The agreement comes just over 24 hours before the Hornets open their 2025/26 Premier Division campaign with a home game against newly promoted Hednesford Town in what will be the first fixture to be held at the newly-named Trustmark Group Stadium.

Hebburn Town's Trustmark Group Stadium (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The move will ensure the Hornets continue to go from strength-to-strength off the pitch and follows in the footsteps of the announcement the club will is in line to receive £2 million of the £20 million Community Regeneration Partnership that will be invested into the South Tyneside community. As a result, Hebburn have confirmed they will upgrade their pitch, build a new education space and community building and will bring a much needed extension to parking facilities to cope with demand.

The news that another local company has joined forces with the club will be yet another boost as the Hornets look to extend one of the most successful periods in the club’s long and proud history after they secured three promotions, an FA Vase final win and a Durham Challenge Cup final victory over the last eight years.

Speaking of the new agreement, Hebburn Town chief executive Stephen Rutherford said: “I’m really excited that the club announces this new partnership with a fantastic local business that has been born and developed in the heart of Hebburn by local lads & directors Chris and Rob.

“This partnership is the beginning of an exciting journey for the football club and wider community and we are all looking forward to working together as we strive to ensure our local community and the wider Borough of South Tyneside enjoys the facilities and community hub we are developing. I’d like to welcome Chris, Rob and their staff to the Hornet family and thank them for the fantastic support”

Proud

Trustmark have agreed a deal to become new stadium sponsor at Hebburn Town Sports Ground (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Trustmark director Chris Dodds revealed his pride over the company agreeing to become the new stadium sponsor and help Hebburn with their ongoing efforts to provide a ‘vital community hub’ for the local area.

He said: “As lads who grew up just streets away from the club, it’s an emotional and proud moment to see our name associated with Hebburn Town FC. This club means the world to the community, and we’re proud to play a role in helping it grow into an even bigger force in South Tyneside.”

“This partnership comes at a time of exciting transformation for the club and its facilities. With recent government investment flowing into stadium improvements, the stage is set for Hebburn Town to flourish further. More than just a football pitch, the stadium is evolving into a vital community hub, with upgraded amenities designed to serve over 1,500 local children every single day — a remarkable and meaningful step forward for youth engagement in the area”

