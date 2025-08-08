Moore excited by new look Hebburn Town ahead of season opener

Hebburn Town host newly promoted Hednesford Town in the first game of the Northern Premier League season.

Daniel Moore is relishing the opportunity to showcase a new look Hebburn Town when the new Northern Premier League season kicks off with a home game against Hednesford Town on Saturday.

The newly promoted Pitmen will provide a sizeable test for Moore and his players after making a number of eye-catching signings in preparation for their return to the third tier of the non-league game. However, the Hornets have also been busy during the summer after Moore completed the additions of the likes of Morpeth Town forward Jack Foalle, Newton Aycliffe midfielder Ethan Wood and Bishop Auckland striker Gary Martin.

Hebburn Town forward Jack Foalle (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

After a tricky second half to last season, Moore is hoping to show he and his squad have learnt the lessons from their first ever campaign in the NPL’s Premier Division.

He told The Gazette: “I am looking forward to this year because the second half of last season was difficult for everyone. Some of the games, we played really well, we were by far the better team but we came out with a defeat and it was a real challenge for us.

“We knew we were struggling squad-wise, we were playing square pegs in round holes due to injuries and suspensions and we lost big players like Aidan Heywood and Arron Thompson. I’ve learnt a lot from last year and I think we will manage things slightly differently because I think we now have a squad that means we can make changes if needed, we can manage the squad better and we will have some difficult decisions to make week-in, week-out.

Essential

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Harrison Bond has joined Hebburn Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

The new signings have continued in the last week after Moore handed a deal to former Sunderland academy goalkeeper Harrison Bond following his release from Gateshead - and the Hornets boss is delighted with his latest addition.

He said: “Harrison has done really well, he’s very comfortable with the ball and he communicates very well, which is essential in our league. He’s still a young lad and he compliments the lads at the back. They are comfortable playing the ball back to him and know he will be a presence. He will set us up for how we want to play and we are delighted to have brought him in."

Midfielder Liam Noble is a doubt and will be assessed ahead of the game.

