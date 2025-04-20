Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hebburn Town face Stockton Town in their final home game of the season on Monday afternoon.

Daniel Moore is confident Hebburn Town can embark on a more positive second season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division as they head into the final week of the current campaign just one place above the relegation zone.

An injury-hit second-half of the season has led to a poor run of form for the Hornets as they have won just once since their New Years Day victory against Workington. That means Moore’s men head into Monday’s home clash with former East Division title rivals Stockton Town still not assured of their step three status.

Action from Hebburn Town's defeat at Gainsborough Trinity (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

However, Hebburn sit five points clear of Matlock Town, who currently occupy the fourth and final relegation spot and they would have to take maximum points from games against Ilkeston Town and Lancaster City to set nerves on edge on South Tyneside. For the Hornets, claiming two points from Monday’s clash with Stockton or Saturday’s trip to Basford will be enough to see them over the line.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s game, Moore told The Gazette: “Going forward next year, if we can keep everyone fit unlike what’s happened during the second half of this season, I think we can look to give ourselves a chance of pushing higher up the table and maybe challenging those play-off places. There are players I want to get in and I think they’ll make us better and help us build on this season.

“The players here have now had a year at this level, they understand what it’s about, they know you can’t be off it at any stage of the season or during a game and I think that will bode well for them because we still have a young side so if we can add to it and add a bit of quality, depth and experience, we can look forward to next season.”

Moore will assess his squad ahead of Monday’s game and will hope for some positive news on the injury front after he could only name 14 players in his matchday squad for last weekend’s draw with Mickleover and Friday’s defeat at Gainsborough.