Hebburn Town put in seasonal best performance to claim impressive win at Worksop Town

Hebburn Town racked up an impressive win in the Northern Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Moore hailed Hebburn Town’s ‘best performance of the season’ after the Hornets recovered from conceding an early goal to claim an impressive 4-2 win at Northern Premier League Premier Division rivals Worksop Town.

The Hornets made a poor start at Sandy Lane and fell behind to a Luke Hall goal with just six minutes on the clock. However, the hosts players got Hebburn back on level-terms with an own-goal just three minutes later before Moore’s men went in front for the first time with a Michael Turner just before the midway point of the half. Jordan Burrow got Worksop back on level terms just moments later but a goal from top scorer Amar Purewal and Turner’s second of the day ensured Hebburn picked up what could be viewed as their best win of the season.

Action from Hebburn Town's 4-2 win at Worksop Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Their manager went a step further as he assessed his side’s performance by declaring it their best display since they secure a historic first ever promotion into the third tier of the non-league game.

He told The Gazette: “I think we’ve put in the best performance of the season so far because we were absolutely brilliant all over the pitch. You know what you’re going to get when you come here, we gave away some sloppy goals and they had a very dangerous wide player, one of the best I’ve seen in the division. When you go two goals up away from home, you have to keep your shape.

“They chucked Liam Hughes on up top so it became a different type of game but we showed a real desire to keep the ball out of the net and get a win as reward for an unbelievable performance. One thing that can not be questioned is our desire to win a football match and we have shown that throughout the game today. To go a goal down early on was tough but the reaction from the players was absolutely top class to be fair to them.”

The Hornets will round off a difficult trio of away fixtures when they make the long trip to Leek Town next Saturday afternoon.