Heywood hails Hebburn Town support ahead of Worksop Town trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s another long away day for Hebburn Town as they visit Worksop Town this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Town defender Aidan Heywood has praised the club’s supporters as they prepare for the second part of an away day treble.

Daniel Moore’s men made the trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders and title favourites Macclesfield on Tuesday night and fell to a 4-1 defeat against the Silkmen. Despite seeing Amar Purewal cancel out an early opener from former Gateshead striker Danny Elliott, Hebburn emerged empty-handed as Elliott’s second of the night and second-half goals from Luke Duffy and Paul Dawson gave the points to Robbie Savage’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebburn Town defender Aidan Heywood (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Another challenging away day follows on Saturday when Hebburn visit second placed Worksop Town, who are widely expected to lead the title race alongside Macclesfield this season. That precedes a third consecutive road trip to Leek Town next weekend, meaning Hornets players and supporters will have made round trips totalling around 926 miles across the three fixtures.

After seeing his side remain in third place in the Premier Division table following their midweek loss against Macclesfield, defender Heywood praised the Hornets faithful for their support and quickly set his focus on attempting to return to winning ways against former East Division rivals Worksop this weekend.

He told the club website after Tuesday’s defeat: “It’s another hard game, just like every game is in this league. I think they are second and I think it should really be them and Macclesfield that will be up there for the top two. It’s another big crowd, which are the games I like to play in. It must be canny to play in front of that many every week but a big shout out to our fans that were here tonight. They came down in their numbers, they were here before five of us today. (The result was) disappointing but we will move on and go again on Saturday.”

Hornets boss Moore could hand starts to the likes of Paul Van Zandvliet and Joe Walton after the came off the bench in Tuesday’s defeat at Macclesfield as he looks to manage his squad throughout a challenging run of fixtures.